103 power pilferers held in Multan

The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 103 pilferers during an operations in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 103 pilferers during an operations in South Punjab

An official of Mepco said on Friday that teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 157,000 units.

A sum of over Rs 3 million was imposed as fine on pilferers while FIRs were got registered against six of them.