103 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

103 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 103 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 93,000 units.

A sum of over Rs 1.7 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers for involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

More Stories From Pakistan

