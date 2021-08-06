UrduPoint.com

103 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

103 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 103 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, Mepco official said on Friday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 143,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.8 million fine was imposed on them while FIRs were registered against 11 of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

More Stories From Pakistan

