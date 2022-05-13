UrduPoint.com

103 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2022 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 103 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Friday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 199,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.6 million fine was imposed against the pilferers over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

More Stories From Pakistan

