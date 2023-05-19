103 power pilferers nabbed in a day in SP

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 103 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab (SP) in a day, MEPCO official said on Friday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DI Khan and detected theft of 1,00,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 3.1 million fine was imposed while cases were got registered on four power pilferers over Involvement in the body of meters, direct supply, Installing loops in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop, and meter screen wash.