103 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 103 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Thursday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces launched a special crackdown against power pilferers to minimize line losses and to prevent power theft across the region.

During the crackdown in last 24 hours, the teams raided at different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and nabbed 103 power pilferers and got registered FIRs against 72 while two of them have also been arrested, Mepco official added.

A sum of over Rs 6.2 million fine has been imposed on the pilferers out of which over Rs 467,000 has also been recovered from the pilferers.