103 suspects arrested, 1200 kgs betel nut recovered in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Karachi's South and West zones police have arrested one absconder among 103 suspects and recovered 1200 kilograms betel nuts from them in the routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hours.

The South zone police have arrested 78 suspects and recovered five pistols, 17 live rounds, 1470 grams marijuana,one allegedly stolen motorcycle, six tola gold, two mobile phones,2.

6 kilograms Gutka/ Mawa (chewing tobacco) and Rs 106500 cash, said a spokes person to the DIG South on Friday.

Meanwhile, the West zone police have arrested one absconder among 25 suspects and recovered two pistols, four live rounds,1.829 kilograms marijuana, one motorcycle, 1200 kilograms betel nuts and different types of Gutka/ Mawa (chewing tobacco), while one vehicle was seized on non-avaiability of registration documents,said a spokes person to the DIG West.