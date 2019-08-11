103 vehicles challaned on overloading

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) ::Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has challaned 103 vehicles during past 24 hours on the charge of overloading in Faisalabad.

RTA spokesman said on Sunday that the RTA teams conducted surprise checking of vehicles of public transport running on various routes and found 103 vehicles involved in overloading and overcharging from the passengers.

Therefore, the teams imposed a total fine of Rs.158,500/- besides returning overcharged fare to more than 22,500 passengers, he added.