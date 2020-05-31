UrduPoint.com
103,287 Persons Receive Cash Under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme

Sun 31st May 2020 | 02:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :As many as 103,287 persons have received Rs 12,000 each cash here in Rawalpindi district under Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme launched by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to provide financial assistance to the deserving families.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration has provided cash amounting to Rs 1239.4 million to 103,287 persons in the district under the programme.

He said, 26 centers were set up for Rawalpindi district including tehsil Gujar Khan, Taxila, Murree, Kahuta, Kallar Syedan and Kotli Sattian.

He said, the poor families received cash from 26 points in Rawalpindi district while the cash was disbursed among the deserving families affected by the lockdown.

He said, 14 centers were set up in Rawalpindi city, two in Gujar Khan, three in Murree, two in Kallar Syedan, one each in Kahuta, Taxila, Wah Cantonment, Kotli Sattian and Karor.

The safety and security of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash beneficiaries arriving to collect cash assistance is the top priority of the government, he said adding, to ensure coronavirus protective measures during payment operations, special disbursement arrangements were put in place in close coordination with the authorities concerned.

Ehsaas had initiated the cash stipend payments to provide instant relief to the daily wagers whose livelihoods were badly affected. This assistance was meant to help them buy rations, he added.

