1,033 Held, Over 12.7m Stolen Goods Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 05:50 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The district police, under the leadership of District Police Officer Kamran Mumtaz, made significant strides in maintaining law and order during March. The police successfully tackled a range of serious crimes, including theft, murder, drug trafficking, and illegal activities and recovered over Rs. 12.7 million stolen goods.

Six major criminal gangs were traced, resulting in the recovery of stolen goods over Rs. 1.1 million Additionally, 14 gang members were arrested.

A total of 930 cases were registered, leading to the arrest of 1,033 criminals.

The police apprehended 206 proclaimed offenders, 50 court absconders, and 28 target offenders.

The police demonstrated exceptional skills in combating the drug trade, registering 142 drug-related cases.

The police seized 18.28 kilograms hashish, 5,839 liters alcohol, 520 grams opium, 4.66 kilograms heroin, 404 grams ice and unearthed 14 distilleries.

As many as 13 cases were registered against gambling operations while 49 cases against illegal LPG vehicles and 50 cases against gas refilling.

62 cases were registered against power pilferers and 23 cases were registered against reckless driving.

Police also enforced government regulations, registering 16 cases for the illegal use of loudspeakers and amplifiers. Additionally, 17 cases were registered over providing shelter to POs, four cases against tenants and 24 cases were registered over fake calls on police helpline 15, said a press release issued here.

