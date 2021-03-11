10.34Kg heroin valuing Rs.100m seized at Torkham

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Model Customs Collectorate, Appraisement & Facilitation, Peshawar on Thursday foiled an attempt to smuggle huge quantity of narcotics from Afghanistan by seizing a big quantity of contraband from a truck.

Customs officials said, a trailer carrying consignment from Afghanistan into Pakistan was searched at Customs Station, Torkham. On suspicion, the doors of the driver cabin were searched which led to recovery of 10.34 kg of white heroin powder, packed in 10 packets.

The Customs officials seized the narcotics and detained the driver for criminal prosecution under relevant laws. The estimated market value of the seized heroin was stated to be around Rs. 100 million.