UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10.34Kg Heroin Valuing Rs.100m Seized At Torkham

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 02:40 PM

10.34Kg heroin valuing Rs.100m seized at Torkham

Model Customs Collectorate, Appraisement & Facilitation, Peshawar on Thursday foiled an attempt to smuggle huge quantity of narcotics from Afghanistan by seizing a big quantity of contraband from a truck

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Model Customs Collectorate, Appraisement & Facilitation, Peshawar on Thursday foiled an attempt to smuggle huge quantity of narcotics from Afghanistan by seizing a big quantity of contraband from a truck.

Customs officials said, a trailer carrying consignment from Afghanistan into Pakistan was searched at Customs Station, Torkham. On suspicion, the doors of the driver cabin were searched which led to recovery of 10.34 kg of white heroin powder, packed in 10 packets.

The Customs officials seized the narcotics and detained the driver for criminal prosecution under relevant laws. The estimated market value of the seized heroin was stated to be around Rs. 100 million.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Peshawar Driver Criminals Market From Million

Recent Stories

Netanyahu’s planned visit to UAE cancelled

22 minutes ago

Philippines logs 3,749 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago

SMEDA to organize training on "Marketing & Adverti ..

1 minute ago

AMC Entertainment reports 4.58-bln-USD loss in 202 ..

1 minute ago

Zimbabwe to Buy Sputnik V Vaccine Doses From Russi ..

1 minute ago

Russian Law Enforcement Begins Operation to Captur ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.