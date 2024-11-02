Open Menu

1035 Arrested For Violating Environmental Laws

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2024 | 07:00 PM

1035 arrested for violating environmental laws

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Punjab police in its ongoing actions for prevention of smog and environmental protection have arrested 1035 accused for violating anti-smog laws.

According to the spokesman, 1035 accused were arrested in the crackdown, 1330 cases were registered, 73 accused were arrested during the operations only in Lahore, while 184 cases were registered.

IG Dr.

Usman Anwar has ordered speeding up the anti-smog crackdown on highways, industrial areas, etc.

Safe City cameras are being used to speed up operations against vehicles that emit excessive smoke. This year, 6,86,691 vehicles were stopped for emitting excessive smoke on the highways, for action against smog law violations across the province. He said that immediate action is being taken to set fire to tires, burning of substandard fuel in factories and agricultural fields.

Related Topics

Lahore Fire Police Punjab Vehicles

Recent Stories

PTA blocks 113, 133 TikTok accounts

PTA blocks 113, 133 TikTok accounts

57 minutes ago
 Punjab industries, commerce minister inaugurates c ..

Punjab industries, commerce minister inaugurates construction sector expo

1 hour ago
 Gold price falls down by Rs1,700 per tola in Pakis ..

Gold price falls down by Rs1,700 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 IMF pushes Pakistan for Mini-Budget due to tax sho ..

IMF pushes Pakistan for Mini-Budget due to tax shortfall

1 hour ago
 NA speaker nominates members for Judicial Commissi ..

NA speaker nominates members for Judicial Commission on judges’ appointments

2 hours ago
 vivo V40e 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Elevate Yo ..

Vivo V40e 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Elevate Your Style with the Latest Tech ..

2 hours ago
First ODI: Pakistan to face Australia on Monday

First ODI: Pakistan to face Australia on Monday

2 hours ago
 FIA approaches SC to challenge Bushra Bibi’s bai ..

FIA approaches SC to challenge Bushra Bibi’s bail in Toshakhana II case

2 hours ago
 Int’l Day to end impunity for crimes against jou ..

Int’l Day to end impunity for crimes against journalists today

5 hours ago
 Pakistan beat South Africa to quality for semi-fin ..

Pakistan beat South Africa to quality for semi-finals in Hong Kong Super Sixes

5 hours ago
 For how long will residents of Lahore continue to ..

For how long will residents of Lahore continue to face high-level of Smog?

6 hours ago
 Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points

Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan