1035 arrested for violating environmental laws

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Punjab police in its ongoing actions for prevention of smog and environmental protection have arrested 1035 accused for violating anti-smog laws.

According to the spokesman, 1035 accused were arrested in the crackdown, 1330 cases were registered, 73 accused were arrested during the operations only in Lahore, while 184 cases were registered.

IG Dr.

Usman Anwar has ordered speeding up the anti-smog crackdown on highways, industrial areas, etc.

Safe City cameras are being used to speed up operations against vehicles that emit excessive smoke. This year, 6,86,691 vehicles were stopped for emitting excessive smoke on the highways, for action against smog law violations across the province. He said that immediate action is being taken to set fire to tires, burning of substandard fuel in factories and agricultural fields.