1035 Arrested For Violating Environmental Laws
Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Punjab police in its ongoing actions for prevention of smog and environmental protection have arrested 1035 accused for violating anti-smog laws.
According to the spokesman, 1035 accused were arrested in the crackdown, 1330 cases were registered, 73 accused were arrested during the operations only in Lahore, while 184 cases were registered.
IG Dr.
Usman Anwar has ordered speeding up the anti-smog crackdown on highways, industrial areas, etc.
Safe City cameras are being used to speed up operations against vehicles that emit excessive smoke. This year, 6,86,691 vehicles were stopped for emitting excessive smoke on the highways, for action against smog law violations across the province. He said that immediate action is being taken to set fire to tires, burning of substandard fuel in factories and agricultural fields.
Recent Stories
PTA blocks 113, 133 TikTok accounts
Punjab industries, commerce minister inaugurates construction sector expo
Gold price falls down by Rs1,700 per tola in Pakistan
IMF pushes Pakistan for Mini-Budget due to tax shortfall
NA speaker nominates members for Judicial Commission on judges’ appointments
Vivo V40e 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Elevate Your Style with the Latest Tech ..
First ODI: Pakistan to face Australia on Monday
FIA approaches SC to challenge Bushra Bibi’s bail in Toshakhana II case
Int’l Day to end impunity for crimes against journalists today
Pakistan beat South Africa to quality for semi-finals in Hong Kong Super Sixes
For how long will residents of Lahore continue to face high-level of Smog?
Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmiris to observe Jammu Martyrs Day on Nov 67 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police returns lost purse to owner7 minutes ago
-
Two arrested for de-sealing factory7 minutes ago
-
SP Rawal Town holds open court to address people’s grievances7 minutes ago
-
CTP launches operation in Cantt against encroachment, illegal parking8 minutes ago
-
Minister emphasizes free medicines, digitization in healthcare system17 minutes ago
-
Country experiencing significant shift: Barrister Saif17 minutes ago
-
Academia key to Pakistan's emerging carbon market: Experts18 minutes ago
-
Man sentenced to 14 years for attempted rape of minor girl18 minutes ago
-
1,503,537 children get polio drop in five days27 minutes ago
-
Minister attends Ranjit Singh's anniversary28 minutes ago
-
Int’l Day to 'End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists' observed28 minutes ago