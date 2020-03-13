10.360 kg Hashish, weapons seized, 31 arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 31 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman said Friday during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, teams of different police station have conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested 31 accused recovering 10.

360 kilograms Hashish, 130 liter liquor, 1 Kalashnikov , 11 Pistols 30 bore and 2 Rifles 444 bore from them.

They accused Imtiaz, Ahmad, Mudassar Ali, Shahid, Rizwan, Zaigum Abbas, Ali Abbas, Akbar, Khurram Shahzad, Kashif, Irfan, Azhar, Nadeem Abbas, Muhammad Nawaz, Abdul Malik, Gul Wali, Abdullah, Imran, Muhammad Yar and others.

Police have registered separate cases against accused and started investigation.