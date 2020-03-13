UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10.360 Kg Hashish, Weapons Seized, 31 Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 02:20 PM

10.360 kg Hashish, weapons seized, 31 arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 31 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman said Friday during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, teams of different police station have conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested 31 accused recovering 10.

360 kilograms Hashish, 130 liter liquor, 1 Kalashnikov , 11 Pistols 30 bore and 2 Rifles 444 bore from them.

They accused Imtiaz, Ahmad, Mudassar Ali, Shahid, Rizwan, Zaigum Abbas, Ali Abbas, Akbar, Khurram Shahzad, Kashif, Irfan, Azhar, Nadeem Abbas, Muhammad Nawaz, Abdul Malik, Gul Wali, Abdullah, Imran, Muhammad Yar and others.

Police have registered separate cases against accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Criminals From

Recent Stories

PSL-2020: Foreign players start leaving for their ..

36 seconds ago

Foreign players may leave PSL if they want amid Co ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler’s Court mourns death of Sheikh Ahm ..

57 minutes ago

Fans to be barred from Super Rugby in Australia ov ..

34 minutes ago

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus in East A ..

34 minutes ago

Pakistan Post re-branded its post offices at Bahri ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.