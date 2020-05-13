UrduPoint.com
10,360 Tons Stored And Smuggled Wheat Seized In Mianwali

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 04:34 PM

10,360 tons stored and smuggled wheat seized in Mianwali

In order to stop illegal transportation and hoarding wheat under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Omar Sher Chattah the price control magistrates, officers of food and revenue departments have recovered 10360 tons of smuggled and stored wheat from the district so far

The authorities said on Wednesday that on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar the district administration has started drive against the hoarders, black marketers and illegal transportation of wheat from the district to other provinces on April 15, 2020.

The authorities said on Wednesday that on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar the district administration has started drive against the hoarders, black marketers and illegal transportation of wheat from the district to other provinces on April 15, 2020.

On the direction of deputy commissioner Omar Sher Chattah during the continued drive the district and tehsil administration, Food Department and special price control magistrates under Anti-hoarding Ordinance 2020 and Food Safe Act have conducted raids at check posts Tola Bangi Khel, Dara Tang and Chashma and seized 4110 tons of smuggled wheat and impounded the vehicles.

While ADCR Arjumand Zia and Assistant Commissioner Piplan have conducted raids at the store rooms of commission agents and recovered 6250 tons stored wheat.

