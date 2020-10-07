UrduPoint.com
1036,417 Saplings Planted In Faisalabad Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 05:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The forest department in collaboration with the irrigation department has so far planted 1,036,417 saplings in the division, including 788,851 ones on 947 kilometer long brinks of various canals and 247,566 saplings on 341 acres of land.

Divisional Forest Officer Wajeehud Din told APP on Wednesday that the forest department was making strenuous efforts for maximum tree plantation at available spaces in the division.

He said that 79,968 saplings haD so far been planted on 96-km long canal brinks in Faisalabad subdivision, 155771 saplings on 187-km long canal brinks in Jaranwal subdivision and 332,367 saplings on 399-km long canal brinks in Sammundri range in the district.

Similarly, 94,129 saplings were planted on 113-km long canal brinks in Toba Tek Singh subdivision and 126,616 saplings on 152-km long canal brinks in Gojra forest range, he added.

He said 123,783 saplings were also planted on 170.5 acres of land in Kamalia forest sub-division, 70422 saplings on 97 acres land in Jaranwala subdivision and 53361 saplings on 73.5 acres of land in Toba Tek Singh subdivision.

The forest department has also established nursery of various plants over 10 acres of landin Kamalia and 13 acres of land in Toba Tek Singh. These saplings were grown in small plastic bagswhich would be sold to farmers at very nominal prices, he added.

