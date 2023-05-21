MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 1039 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab during current month of May, MEPCO official said on Sunday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of over 1.4 million electricity units. A sum of over Rs 41.1 million fine was imposed while cases were got registered against 83 power pilferers over Involvement in body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.