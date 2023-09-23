10395 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region so far

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company's (MEPCO) ongoing drive against power pilferers was continued and the number of total power pilferers reached to 10395 after 150 more power pilferers were nabbed in a day.

112 new cases were registered and the number of total cases was 3974. The total number of arrested power pilferers reached to 686.

The teams have also imposed Rs 295.1 million fine on power pilferers so far while Rs 84.8 million was recovered.

Likewise, the recovery of arrears/pending dues from running and permanent defaulters crossed to Rs one billion during the ongoing drive so far.

The operation was continued without any discrimination against the defaulters over non-payment of electricity bills and dues across the MEPCO region, under the directions of the Prime Minister.