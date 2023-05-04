UrduPoint.com

104 Bags Of Substandard Fertilizer Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2023 | 05:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :The Agriculture Department (Extension) seized 104 bags of fake, adulterated fertilizer from tehsil Samundri on Thursday.

According to the department sources, the team registered a case against the dealer with police concern.

A team headed by Assistant Director Samundri Hafiz Adeel conducted a raid on the warehouse on secret information and seized the stock.

