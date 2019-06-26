104 cops barred from field duty on corruption charges

City Police Officer (CPO) Imran Mahmood barred 104 police officials from field duty over corruption charges here on Wednesday

According to police, CPO Imran Mahmood had sought reports from senior police officers about the performance and activities of their subordinates.

In the light of reports, the CPO stoped 104 police officials including seven sub-inspectors, 25 assistant sub-inspectors, eight head constables, 64 constables and other officials from doing field duty.

Further inquiries against the officials have been initiated.

The CPO said that there was no room for corrupt police officials in the department.