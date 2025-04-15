104 Couples To Tie The Knot Under The “Dhee Rani” Programme
Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2025 | 09:11 PM
Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Amir Khattak has said that as many as 104 couples will tie the knot under phase II of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s “Dhee Rani” program
Presiding over the meeting to review the arrangements of the Divisional Coordination Committee for the mass marriage ceremony, he said that the ceremony would be held on April 21 at the Fortress Event Complex, Main Express Highway.
The “Dhee Rani Program” was an exemplary initiative of social service by the Punjab Government, he said and directed the concerned to make the best kind of arrangements for a mass marriage ceremony of deserving families' daughters.
The director of the Social Welfare Department, Shahid Rana, briefed the meeting that the transportation of the couples has been entrusted to the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) while Rawalpindi Arts Council will organize the Band and cultural activities.
Rawalpindi Police will ensure the security arrangements, while the district administration will be responsible for the distribution of gifts, the hall's decoration, food and drink, and seating arrangements for the guests.
Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazarat Ali, Secretary RTA Rashid Ali, Director Social Welfare Shahid Rana and other concerned officers were present.
