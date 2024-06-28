Open Menu

104 Hooks Removed, Recoveries Made In Matani, Sufaid Dheri

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2024

104 hooks removed, recoveries made in Matani, Sufaid Dheri

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Following instructions of the provincial government, the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) authorities accompanied by the Assistant Commissioner and police force removed 104 hooks and made recoveries in areas showing line losses on Friday.

The operation against power pilferers and defaulters was conducted by the PESCO staff wherein Assistant Commissioner Matani, Shahid Ullah and police were also present. The operation was conducted in Sufaid Dheri and Sub-Division Matani against illegal power connections and outstanding dues.

During the action, 104 hooks were removed while 36 slow meters and two transformers were confiscated.

A recovery of RS 0.2 million was made from the defaulters.

On occasion, AC Shaid Ullah told media persons that the operation against power pilferers and defaulters under the instructions of the provincial government would be taken to a logical end in three phases.

In the first phase, he said all illegal connections and hooks would be removed while in the second phase, recoveries would be made from the defaulter and in the third phase, a comprehensive power meterisation of the consumers will be ensured.

He urged upon the consumers of Matani Sub Division to cooperate with the PESCO teams to ensure uninterrupted power supply and end unannounced load shedding in the area.

