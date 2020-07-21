UrduPoint.com
104 Kanal State Land Retrieved From Land Grabber

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 04:49 PM

104 Kanal state land retrieved from land grabber

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has reteived 104 Kanals state land from land grabber near Jaranwala-Faisalabad Bypass

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has reteived 104 Kanals state land from land grabber near Jaranwala-Faisalabad Bypass.

ACE spokesman said here on Tuesday that a local citizen Chaudhary Ashraf had grabbed 104 Kanals, 16 Marla state land for the last many years near Jaranwala-Faisalabad Bypass and he was using this land for agriculture by installing a tube well in it.

Receiving complaint, Circle Officer ACE Sheikh Nasir Abbas, after completing legal reqirements, retrievedthe land from the possessionland grabber and was handed over to Revenue Department. Further actionagainst the land grabber is under progress, spokesman added.

