104 Kanal State Land Worth Rs 32.5 Million Retrieved

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Revenue department retrieved 104 Kanal state land valuing over Rs 32 million from the land grabbers at Mian Channu on Tuesday.

On orders of Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, a team of revenue officials accompanying police and equipped with heavy machinery, reached Chak 16/8BR and got 104 Kanal land vacated from land grabbers.

Structures built on the land and the crops were destroyed and officials were deputed there to guard the state property.

More Stories From Pakistan

