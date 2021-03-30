104 Kanal state land worth Rs 32.5 million retrieved

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Revenue department retrieved 104 Kanal state land valuing over Rs 32 million from the land grabbers at Mian Channu on Tuesday.

On orders of Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, a team of revenue officials accompanying police and equipped with heavy machinery, reached Chak 16/8BR and got 104 Kanal land vacated from land grabbers.

Structures built on the land and the crops were destroyed and officials were deputed there to guard the state property.