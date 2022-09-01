UrduPoint.com

104 New Dengue Cases In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2022 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikanadar said 104 new dengue cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that 43 dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi, 39 in Lahore, nine in Gujranwala, three each in Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib , one each in Muzaffargarh, Multan, Kasur, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Gujrat, Khushab and Vehari.

He said that a total of 1,261 cases had been reported so far during the current year while four people died of the virus.

The P&SHD secretary said that 251 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

An anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 384,723 indoor and 110,082 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae.The squad under the P&SHD eliminated dengue larvae at 2,453 places in the province during daily surveillance.

The secretary urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment cleanand dry to protect themselves from dengue.

