104 POs, 99 court absconders held last week

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The district police claimed to have arrested 104 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 99 court absconders during the last week.

According to a police spokesperson here Tuesday, 44 proclaimed offenders were of A-category while 60 were of B-category. They were arrested by the teams of various police stations.

In addition, during action against gambling, the police registered 30 cases and nabbed 76 gamblers during the week.

Stake money of Rs 124,000 was also recovered from their possession.

Police also registered 134 cases against drug traffickers and held the same number of accused. The contraband including 31kg hashish, 1 kg ice, 11kg heroin, 80 liters lehan and 2,458 liters liquor was seized from their custody.

In a crackdown on illicit weapons, 103 cases were registered and 103 outlaws were held. At least 85 pistols, 8 rifles, 2 guns, 1 carbine, 7 repeater and several bullets were recovered.