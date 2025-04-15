104 POs, 99 Court Absconders Held Last Week
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 08:44 PM
The district police claimed to have arrested 104 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 99 court absconders during the last week
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The district police claimed to have arrested 104 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 99 court absconders during the last week.
According to a police spokesperson here Tuesday, 44 proclaimed offenders were of A-category while 60 were of B-category. They were arrested by the teams of various police stations.
In addition, during action against gambling, the police registered 30 cases and nabbed 76 gamblers during the week.
Stake money of Rs 124,000 was also recovered from their possession.
Police also registered 134 cases against drug traffickers and held the same number of accused. The contraband including 31kg hashish, 1 kg ice, 11kg heroin, 80 liters lehan and 2,458 liters liquor was seized from their custody.
In a crackdown on illicit weapons, 103 cases were registered and 103 outlaws were held. At least 85 pistols, 8 rifles, 2 guns, 1 carbine, 7 repeater and several bullets were recovered.
Recent Stories
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses agreement signing between SMC, SEDD
GCC pavilions light up Expo 2025 Osaka
104 POs, 99 court absconders held last week
Three killed, one injured in Quetta firing
NATO's Rutte says US-led Ukraine peace talks 'not easy'
KU VC inaugurates international psychological conference
HU celebrates conferment of national award on Chancellor Sadia Rashid
Commissioner Multan division Amir Kareem Khan orders special counters to resolve ..
ATC extends Azam Swati’s interim bail in May 9 cases
Over 2 mn displaced people to return to Khartoum over six months: UN
KP initiates "Ehsaas Apna Ghar Scheme"
Ex Tehsil Nazim killed in Kohat firing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
104 POs, 99 court absconders held last week1 minute ago
-
Three killed, one injured in Quetta firing23 minutes ago
-
HU celebrates conferment of national award on Chancellor Sadia Rashid23 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Multan division Amir Kareem Khan orders special counters to resolve women's hereditary ..39 minutes ago
-
ATC extends Azam Swati’s interim bail in May 9 cases39 minutes ago
-
KP initiates "Ehsaas Apna Ghar Scheme"39 minutes ago
-
Ex Tehsil Nazim killed in Kohat firing39 minutes ago
-
District admin intensifies anti-encroachment drive39 minutes ago
-
KP body discuss framework relating to mining, mineral sector39 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on drug dealers in Mansehra, large quantities of narcotics and illegal arms recovered39 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 900kg expired food items in Khanewal48 minutes ago
-
Committee formed to ensure quality, speed of development projects: Commissioner48 minutes ago