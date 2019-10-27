UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

104 Power Pilferers Caught

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 03:50 PM

104 power pilferers caught

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) ::Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 104 power pilferers in a day, said an official of Mepco here Sunday.

Mepco teams conducted raids at different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and caught 104 power pilferers red-handed, spokesman said.

A sum of over rupees two million was imposed as fine on power pilferers besides registering FIRs against six consumers on the charges of meters tampering and direct supply, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Multan Company Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Sunday Million

Recent Stories

FANR Board of Management reviews &#039;Barakah Nuc ..

1 hour ago

UAE Embassy in Abuja organises forum on interfaith ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah highlights museums role in supporting Arab ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 27, 2019 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Local Press: Smart initiatives keep UAE in forefro ..

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.