104 power pilferers caught

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) ::Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 104 power pilferers in a day, said an official of Mepco here Sunday.

Mepco teams conducted raids at different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and caught 104 power pilferers red-handed, spokesman said.

A sum of over rupees two million was imposed as fine on power pilferers besides registering FIRs against six consumers on the charges of meters tampering and direct supply, spokesman added.