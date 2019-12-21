UrduPoint.com
104 Power-pilferers Caught In South Punjab

Sat 21st December 2019

104 power-pilferers caught in south Punjab

The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 104 power-pilferers throughout south Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 104 power-pilferers throughout south Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Saturday.

The Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 100,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 1.7 million was imposed as fine on power-pilferers while cases were also lodged against two of them involved in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

