UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

104 Power Pilferers Held In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 09:24 PM

104 power pilferers held in Multan

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 104 power pilferers during operations throughout South Punjab in a day, Mepco spokesman said on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 104 power pilferers during operations throughout South Punjab in a day, Mepco spokesman said on Friday.

Mepco teams accompanying task force raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 129,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2.3 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers while FIRs were got registered against seven of them on charges of tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stopand meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million

Recent Stories

US Limits Family Remittances to Cuba to Squeeze Go ..

2 minutes ago

11 accused given in FIA custody in illegal kidney ..

2 minutes ago

PHF condoles death of former Secretary, women wing ..

2 minutes ago

University of Sialkot observe Defence, Kashmir Day ..

2 minutes ago

PAF eagles wrote history of bravery in 1965 war: C ..

6 minutes ago

US Fighter Jet Unintentionally Fires White Phospho ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.