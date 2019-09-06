104 power pilferers held in Multan

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 104 power pilferers during operations throughout South Punjab in a day, Mepco spokesman said on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) : Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 104 power pilferers during operations throughout South Punjab in a day, Mepco spokesman said on Friday.

Mepco teams accompanying task force raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 129,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2.3 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers while FIRs were got registered against seven of them on charges of tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stopand meter screen wash.