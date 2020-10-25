104 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 104 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 108, 000 units.

A sum of over Rs 1.6 million was imposed as fine while cases were also got lodged against two power pilferers involved in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.