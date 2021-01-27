UrduPoint.com
104 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 08:19 PM

104 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) netted 104 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab during last 24 hours, Mepco official said on Wednesday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 115,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.83 million fine was imposed. The electricity thieves were involved in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

