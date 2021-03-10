UrduPoint.com
104 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

104 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 104 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, Mepco official said on Friday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 147,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.4 million fines was imposed on them while FIRs were registered against two of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

