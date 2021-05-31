104 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown on profiteers

District administration Peshawar Monday arrested 104 shopkeepers from different localities during a crackdown on profiteers in the provincial metropolis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Monday arrested 104 shopkeepers from different localities during a crackdown on profiteers in the provincial metropolis.

The arrested profiteers were included butchers, milkmen, grocers, bakers (nanbais), fruit & vegetable sellers and other shopkeepers.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood, the officers of district administration are making all-out efforts for provision of cheap and quality essential food items to the people.

For the purpose, the officers visiting fruit and vegetable markets in the wee hours of every day to monitoring bidding and then issue an official price list and then implemented it in the bazaars.

In this connection, the officers of district administration visited various bazaars within the areas of their jurisdiction and collectively arrested 104 shopkeepers over profiteering.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed all administrative officers for consecutive visits to bazaars and show of no leniency with anyone. He said the arrested shopkeepers will face due legal proceeding.