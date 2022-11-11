UrduPoint.com

1,040 Coronavirus Samples Collected Within 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2022 | 03:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :The District Health Authority, Rawalpindi, had collected around 1,040 Coronavirus samples during the last 24 hours, out of which 1,039 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.1 per cent.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Friday, one more patient was reported during the last 24 hours from Potohar town, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 47,707. He added that the infected cases included 44,078 from Rawalpindi and 3,629 from other districts.

"Presently, 12 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one is admitted at any district's health facility", the report added. The report further said that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

