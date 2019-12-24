UrduPoint.com
1040 Kanals State Land Retrieved In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 03:30 PM

The anti-corruption establishment region Faisalabad retrieved state land in Tehsil Shorkot

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) -:The anti-corruption establishment region Faisalabad retrieved state land in Tehsil Shorkot.

The department source said here Tuesday, anti-corruption and revenue department teams conducted joint operation and retrieved 1040 kanals and 10 marla state-land worth Rs 190 million in Chak No.

499-JB, Tehsil Shorkot, district Jhang.

The land was illegally occupied by Muhammad Sarwar and 30 others and they had cultivated crops over the land.

