1040 Kanals State Land Retrieved In Faisalabad
The anti-corruption establishment region Faisalabad retrieved state land in Tehsil Shorkot
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) -:The anti-corruption establishment region Faisalabad retrieved state land in Tehsil Shorkot.
The department source said here Tuesday, anti-corruption and revenue department teams conducted joint operation and retrieved 1040 kanals and 10 marla state-land worth Rs 190 million in Chak No.
499-JB, Tehsil Shorkot, district Jhang.
The land was illegally occupied by Muhammad Sarwar and 30 others and they had cultivated crops over the land.