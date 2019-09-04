UrduPoint.com
1040 Servants Registered In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 02:48 PM

1040 servants registered in Faisalabad

The Labour department registered 1040 domestic servants in all the four districts of the division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) -:The Labour department registered 1040 domestic servants in all the four districts of the division.

According to official source,a special survey was conducted with the collaboration of civil society,social workers and residential colonies in Faisalabad,Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot districts.

After completion of registration, the social security department will issue them social security cards,the source added.

