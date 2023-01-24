1,041 power pilferers nabbed during current month

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 1,041 power pilferers in separate operations launched across south Punjab during the ongoing month, a MEPCO official said on Tuesday

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 1.1 million electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 27.2 million fine was imposed on the power thieves while FIRs were registered against 68 of them over involvement in tampering with the body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, the official added.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mepco Engineer Mehr Allah Yar Bharwana had directed officers concerned to continue crackdown against power pilferers on a daily basis to prevent power theft and line losses, he assured.