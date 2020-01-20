1042 flour outlets, 42 truck points set up in division Sargodha

Commissioner Dr. Farah Masoomd said there was no shortage of flour and it was being sold at Rs. 805 per 20 kilogram bag everywhere in the division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr. Farah Masoomd said there was no shortage of flour and it was being sold at Rs. 805 per 20 kilogram bag everywhere in the division.

Addressing a meeting of flour supply here at conference hall on Monday, Commissioner Dr. FARAH said the food department had set up 1042 outlets and 42 trucking points of flour so as to fulfill the need of the people, adding all the 32 flour mills of the division were producing flour to meet the demand.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh, ADC Shoaib Ali, Assistant Commissioner Aisha Ghazanfar, Assistant Director Food, DFC while the DCs of Mianwali, Bhakhar and Khushab attended the meeting through video link.

The commissioner has directed the administration for taking strict action against the black marketers, profiteers and adulterers to stop the illegal inter-provincial transportation of wheat.

Dr. Farah Masood has also directed for checking and monitoring the stock of wheat and productive capacity at Flour Machines and Mills.

On this occasion, the DCs of Minawali, Sargodha, Khushab and Bhakhar have briefed about the availability and monitoring system.

The food department briefed the commissioner that there was 247531 Metric ton of wheat in the stores of food department of which 88035 metric ton in Sargodha; 33115 metric ton in Khushab, 25000 metric ton in Mianwali and above 1,00,000 metric wheat was still stocked in Bhakhar district.