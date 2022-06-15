1042 g gold,cash looted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Jewelers were deprived of gold ,cash and valuables in a dacoity bid in Bhera police limits here on Wednesday. Police said that two jewellers-Muhammad Adeel Akhter r/o Muhammadi colony and Muhammad Khalid r/o Nazeer colony were travelling by car when four dacoits in police uniform intercepted them near Sapanwali fly over,Sheikh purr and looted 1042 grams gold worth billions of rupees,cash amounting to Rs 11,622,353 and two mobile phones from their possession.

Police registered case and started investigation.