1044 vehicles fined for use of tinted glass, unauthorized number plates

City Traffic Police has fined owners of 1044 vehicles for using tinted glass and unauthorized number plates during last week

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police has fined owners of 1044 vehicles for using tinted glass and unauthorized number plates during last week.

According to police, during a campaign started on the directives of chief Traffic Officer, Abbas Najeed Marwat owners of 1044 vehicles were penalized for using tinted glass and unauthorized number plates.

Chief Traffic Officer has said use of tinted glass and unauthorized number plates has been banned and those found guilty of flouting the ban would be dealt accordingly.

He also urged people to abide by traffic rules and help police in performing duties for better traffic management.