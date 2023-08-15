Open Menu

10455 Suspects Checked In Operations By CTD Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2023 | 11:20 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in collaboration with the local police conducted information-based operations in different districts of the province to ensure that no untoward incidents take place during Muharram-ul-Haram and August 14th.

The operations were conducted from July 17th to August 13th, according to a spokesman for CTD Sindh on Tuesday.

Information-based operations were carried out in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Nawab Shah, Sukkur and Larkana areas.

During the operations, 10455 suspects were checked through the Talash App. 124 suspects, including 34 illegal Afghan immigrants, were handed over to police stations concerned for further support and verification.

A total of 24 accused were arrested and cases were registered against them in the CTD police station. 15 illegal pistols, a rifle and two cars were recovered from the arrested accused.

