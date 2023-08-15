Open Menu

1,047 FIRs Registered Over Violations Of Anti-dengue SOPs

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2023 | 05:00 PM

1,047 FIRs registered over violations of anti-dengue SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi administration had registered around 1,047 FIRs on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date in various areas of the Rawalpindi district, said District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control Dr Sajjad Mehmood here Tuesday.

Giving details of the punitive actions, the health officer said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had sealed 235 premises, issued Challans to 444, and a fine of Rs 18,01,500 imposed on violations of dengue SOPs in 2023.

Dr Sajjad informed that around 76 confirmed cases had been reported in the district this year, while presently,13 patients having positive symptoms were admitted to the district's health facilities.

He said the district administration and health officials were making all-out efforts to control the spread of dengue. Yet, he noted, no campaign could be successful without people's active participation.

The health officer urged the residents to remove stagnant water, especially after rain in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Fine Rawalpindi January From

Recent Stories

Thani Al Zeyoudi meets Brazilian trade, agricultur ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi meets Brazilian trade, agriculture and tourism ministers as nat ..

1 minute ago
 Sheraa unveils ‘Youth Ambassadors’ campaign, e ..

Sheraa unveils ‘Youth Ambassadors’ campaign, elevating UAE&#039;s diverse yo ..

31 minutes ago
 Match officials for Pakistan v South Africa women' ..

Match officials for Pakistan v South Africa women's series announced

2 hours ago
 Rupee slides against US dollar amidst open market ..

Rupee slides against US dollar amidst open market surge

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 DP World to add 3 million TEU of new container han ..

DP World to add 3 million TEU of new container handling capacity by end of 2023

3 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liber ..

UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liberation Day

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 SBP governor attributes inflation to global econom ..

SBP governor attributes inflation to global economic challenges

3 hours ago
 Fire at Russian fuel station kills 30, scores inju ..

Fire at Russian fuel station kills 30, scores injured

3 hours ago
 Kashmiris observing India’s Independence Day as ..

Kashmiris observing India’s Independence Day as Black Day today

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Municipality concludes 5th summer programm ..

Sharjah Municipality concludes 5th summer programme

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan