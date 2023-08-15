1,047 FIRs registered over violations of anti-dengue SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi administration had registered around 1,047 FIRs on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date in various areas of the Rawalpindi district, said District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control Dr Sajjad Mehmood here Tuesday.

Giving details of the punitive actions, the health officer said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had sealed 235 premises, issued Challans to 444, and a fine of Rs 18,01,500 imposed on violations of dengue SOPs in 2023.

Dr Sajjad informed that around 76 confirmed cases had been reported in the district this year, while presently,13 patients having positive symptoms were admitted to the district's health facilities.

He said the district administration and health officials were making all-out efforts to control the spread of dengue. Yet, he noted, no campaign could be successful without people's active participation.

The health officer urged the residents to remove stagnant water, especially after rain in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding.