104,780 kg sugar sold at Rs 65 per kg in three days: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 104,780 kilograms sugar was sold at rate of Rs 65 per kg in last three days in 19 Ramazan Bazaars of district Faisalabad.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali on Saturday directed the assistant commissioners for equitable selling of sugar so the poor could take advantage from government steps.

He also directed to increase supply of sugar in Ramazan Bazaars so that no one could complain about shortage of sugar.

He suggested keeping the whole supply and sale record of sugar in proper order so that sugar could be sold in a fair and transparent manner in Ramazan Bazaars.