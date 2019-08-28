1048 pass police training course in Multan

(@imziishan)

As many as 1048 recruits passed six-month training course here at police training college on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) -:As many as 1048 recruits passed six-month training course here at police training college on Wednesday.

A passing out parade was attended by the candidates hailing from various districts across the province.

Additional IG Police training Punjab Tariq Masood Yasin was chief guest of the ceremony.

As many as 81 policemen from Multan, 70 from Muzaffargarh, 36 from Rajanpur, 116 from Rahim Yar Khan,49 from Bahawal Nagar,56 from Vehari, 25 from Pakpattan, 28 from Layyah, 143 from Faisalabad, 27 from Nankana Sahib, 19 from Mianwali,42 from Attock, 68 from Kasur, 45 from Sahiwal participated.