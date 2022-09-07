10.5 children lost parent or caretaker globally from COVID

Worldwide, an estimated 10.5 million children were either orphaned or lost a primary caregiver due to COVID-19, according to a new study

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Worldwide, an estimated 10.5 million children were either orphaned or lost a Primary caregiver due to COVID-19, according to a new study.

The study, in JAMA Pediatrics, examined the World Health Organization's data on excess mortality as of May 2022, finding that the majority of those children 7.5 million were orphaned while 3 million children lost a primary caregiver.

Study authors urged public health officials to address the lasting impacts of grief on children who've lost caretakers to the virus, in addition to vaccines and prevention, USA Today reported.

"Effective, caring action to protect children from immediate and long-term harms of COVID-19 is an investment in the future and a public health imperative," the paper said.

Children experiencing orphanhood or caregiver loss face an increased likelihood of poverty, abuse and mental health challenges, among other obstacles, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"COVID is not just an individual disease, it really is a family disease," said Terri Powell, an associate professor of American health at Johns Hopkins University.

"They're not just people that died, but parents and caregivers how do we make sure that there's still a safety net for the kids who are their surviving children" More children were affected by caregiver loss in Africa and Southeast Asia compared to Europe and North and South America.

In fall 2021, an American academy of Pediatrics study estimated at least 140,000 children across the U.S. had lost a primary or secondary caregiver to COVID-19. That number has since risen to at least 209,000 children, according to a calculator from Imperial College London.

The AAP study also found significant racial disparities among children affected, with children of color accounting for 65% of children orphaned from COVID-19 through June 2021.

Recognizing these disparities is key in addressing future health crises, but also for providing care to children impacted by COVID-19 that is trauma-informed and culturally relevant as grief is individually unique, Powell said.