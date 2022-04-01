105 companies participate in UET 'Career Fair 2022'

University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Syed Mansoor Sarwar Friday inaugurated the 'UET Career Fair 2022' and visited 161 stalls, set up by 104 companies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Syed Mansoor Sarwar Friday inaugurated the 'UET Career Fair 2022' and visited 161 stalls, set up by 104 companies.

He talked to representatives of the companies about placement of the UET graduates in their organisations. He said that was the largest job fair, organised by any university in the province. It provided a one-window operation to both students and companies to interact with each other for full-time job placements and/ or summer internship, he added.

The companies included software and IT, chemical and polymer, textile, construction, steel and educational consultant, etc.

Over 50 companies conducted on-the-spot interviews for recruitment, around 20 companies conducted recruitment tests, and the remaining companies gave students company orientation sessions. Over 8,000 students participated in the event.

The VC also appreciated the efforts of the organising team comprising Prof. Dr. Naveed Ramzan and Prof. Dr. Asif Ali Qaiser, and other team members including teachers, staff, and over 50 student volunteers.

At the end of event, a closing ceremony was organised in which souvenirs were presented to representatives of the companies and organisers.

The VC also called for organising a similar event at the UET New Campus at Kala Shah Kaku in near future.