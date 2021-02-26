UrduPoint.com
105 Kanal Land Recovered From Illegal Possession In Hasilpur

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Crackdown against illegal possessions, land grabbers, encroachments and unapproved housing societies continued for the 23rd day in Bahawalpur with vigour.

The land comprising a total area of more than 105.5 kanal was recovered in Hasilpur on Friday.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzafar Khan Sial, an operation was launched by Assistant Commissioner Hasilpur Kamran Ashraf in Chak 20 FW area and recovered 105.5 kanal government land from illegal possession.

The occupants were using the land for agriculture purposes. The estimated value of the land is approximately Rs 18 million. Deputy Commissioner vowed to continue the crackdown in the district to recover illegally occupied land.

