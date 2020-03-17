105-kanal state-land retrieved in Faisalabad

Local administration retrieved 105-kanal state-land from land grabbers in Jaranwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Local administration retrieved 105-kanal state-land from land grabbers in Jaranwala.

A spokesman of the local administration said here on Tuesday that Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Zainul Abideen along with police and officers of revenue department conducted raid and retrieved 85 kanals agriculture land and 20 kanals residential land from land grabbers in Chak No.

229 and handed over to the revenue department.

Further action against the squatters was under progress.