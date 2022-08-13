UrduPoint.com

105 Members Of JSQM, JSM & JSMM Announce To Work For 'pro-Pakistan Politics'

Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2022 | 06:30 PM

105 members of JSQM, JSM & JSMM announce to work for 'pro-Pakistan politics'

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Over 105 members of the mainstream Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (JSQM- Bashir) and its Arisar faction as well as the Jeay Sindh Mahaz (JSM) and Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) in Sukkur on the occasion of Diamond Jubilee (75th Independence Day) of Pakistan announced their decision to quit the parties during a press conference here on Saturday The workers announced they were moving away from nationalistic politics and would join mainstream parties to work for 'pro-Pakistan politics'.

Abdul Hameed Shaikh, Zaheer Abbas, Sher Dil, Tariq Hussain, Muhammad Siddiq, Abdul Sattar, Ghulam Yaseen, Irfan Ali, Allah Bachayo, Abdul Sattar Ayaz, Waqar Ahmed, Gulfam Shar and others announced their departure the concerned functionaries. All workers leaving were active in Sukkur and Ghotki districts.

Speaking at a press conference here, senior district-level leaders, said they had decided to resign from the membership of their respective party/group and work for the solidarity of the country.

There is no scope for nationalist parties/groups and nationalist politics in Sindh under the given situation,they said.

Some other JSQM, JSMM and JSM activists were of the view that their respective leaderships had failed to protect and guide them on what to do in the prevailing conditions.

While chanting the slogans of Pakistan Zindabad and Kashmir Banega Pakistan, they also strongly condemned Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmirs and stressed need for awakening of the conscious of the international community.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Guide Shar Sukkur Independence Ghotki Hameed Shaikh All From

Recent Stories

Federal govt delays appointment of NBP President

Federal govt delays appointment of NBP President

14 minutes ago
 PIA announces 14 per cent discount in fares for pa ..

PIA announces 14 per cent discount in fares for passengers on domestic flights

2 hours ago
 Mona Singh defends her role as mother of Aamir Kha ..

Mona Singh defends her role as mother of Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

2 hours ago
 PTI leadership under fire on social media over fla ..

PTI leadership under fire on social media over flag hoisting issue in Lahore

2 hours ago
 On Pakistan's 75th Independence Anniversary, vivo ..

On Pakistan's 75th Independence Anniversary, vivo Ensures to Continue Satisfying ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan disances himself from Gill's statement

Imran Khan disances himself from Gill's statement

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.