10.5 million saplings to be planted in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Punjab government Thursday decided to plant 10.5 million saplings for the first time in the provincial capital Lahore to increase the number of trees.

According to the PHA sources, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb assigned the task to the Parks and Horticulture Authority of planting trees in the city that would be carried out under the green master plan.

Meanwhile, the 'Lungs of Lahore' project had also been made part of the green master plan. Project data reveals, for the first time in Lahore city, it has been decided to make a "Green Master Plan". A short, mid or long-term plan had been made to increase the number of trees in Lahore.