105 More Arrested For May 9 Incidents

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2023 | 05:00 PM

105 more arrested for May 9 incidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Lahore Police on Saturday arrested 105 more people, out of 850 involved in the incidents of May 9 attacks.

Police official sources told APP that the arrested suspects had been kept in different police stations.

They said that more than 50 of the arrested suspects had been sent to jails, adding the police had already arrested the main accused who set the Jannah House on fire.

The further process is going on, while the interrogation of the remaining persons is in process.

Sources said the police raids were underway in different areas to arrest remaining 745 accused involved in the incidents of arson. They said investigation, operations and AVLS teams had been formed to arrest the activists. The list is made on technical basis.

The Lahore Police sources said around 5,615 alleged rioters were detained across the province, following the violent riots.

